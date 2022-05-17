Texans believe state is headed in the wrong direction, poll says

A poll from the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler shows Texans don't like the direction the state is headed in.

TEXAS, USA — A new poll of Texas voters seems to indicate that many Texans believe the state is headed in the wrong direction.

The poll from the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler found that 56 percent of voters think the state is not on a good track.

A similar poll in February had that number at 49 percent. The rise in uneasy Texans is across all demographics.

The poll showed many Texans are stressed over finances, but continue to be split on the reason for their anxiety.

President Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress was blamed for inflation by 48 percent of Texans.

Meanwhile, 40 percent of Texas voters blamed Governor Abbott for their high property taxes.