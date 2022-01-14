ERCOT says staffing shortages have them struggling to meet grid reliability deadlines

Without the manpower, leaders with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said they will not meet the grid reliability deadlines.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas' electric grid operators say they need more staff.

After the deadly February 2021 storm, Winter Storm Uri, the Public Utility Commission (PUC) created a plan to make the electric grid more reliable.

ERCOT manages the state’s grid. It's ERCOT's job to carry out the commission’s plan.

Thursday, ERCOT leaders said they don’t have enough manpower and the projects face delays. ERCOT warned the state would not have all of the energy reserves the commission wants by next winter.

The commissioners told ERCOT to hire a third party for some of the work.

“Hope is not a strategy. Hoping it’s in place by next winter is not the path we’re going to go down. We’re going to make sure we’ve got something in place as intended by the legislation, the governor and this commission," Peter Lake, PUC Chairman, said.

ERCOT’s job board showed 65 job openings on Jan. 13. Twenty-five of them are for engineers. Nineteen are information and technology jobs.

The rest of the posted jobs included 19 corporate positions, a compliance manager and a system operator.