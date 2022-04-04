LIST: These emergency supplies qualify for tax exemption from April 23-25

The 2022 Texas Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 25.

In Texas, it never hurts to be prepared in the event of severe weather. That's why the state has a sales tax holiday specifically for emergency preparation supplies.

During the Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday, you can purchase certain emergency preparation supplies tax-free. According to the Texas Comptroller's Office, there is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase and you also don't need to give an exemption certificate to claim the exemption.

This year’s holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 25. During the holiday, you can buy qualifying supplies in-store, online, by phone, by mail, via custom order or any other means.

Below is a breakdown of the emergency preparation supplies that qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sale price during the holiday:

Less than $3,000

Portable generators

Less than $300

Emergency ladders

Hurricane shutters

Less than $75

Axes

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)

Can openers - nonelectric

Carbon monoxide detectors

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets

Ice products - reusable and artificial

Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated) Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios

Smoke detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

The comptroller's office notes that several over-the-counter self-care items – including antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes – are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a "Drug Facts" panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration regulations.

The following supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:

Medical masks and face masks

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes

Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare

Toilet paper

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

The comptroller's office says delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of an item's sales price. If the supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable. The office says Texans should consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax-free during the holiday.

Learn more about Texas' tax-free holiday for emergency preparation supplies.

