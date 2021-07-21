Some Texas Democrats back in Austin to work on new voting legislation reform, Rep. Cortez says

"I respect and stood with my Democratic colleagues in Washington DC. I stand by my convictions about full and open access to voting for all Texans," Cortez tweeted.

AUSTIN, Texas — More than 50 Texas Democrats are in the middle of their second week in Washington, D.C.

On Wednesday, a "small working group of Democrats" was in Austin to work on "improving" House Bill 3, according to Rep. Philip Cortez.

Last week, the group traveled to Washington, D.C. in order to prevent passing the GOP-backed state voting bill. While they've been there, six members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Texas Democrats said they planned to stay away from the Lone Star State until Gov. Greg Abbott’s special session ends on Aug. 7.

"I respect and stood with my Democratic colleagues in Washington DC. I stand by my convictions about full and open access to voting for all Texans. I’m here to work on that immediately," Rep. Cortez tweeted.

Cortez said he was asked to return in order to establish open communication lines.

"I returned to Texas to try to engage in good faith dialogue about the aspects of the bill that I, and others, think are harmful," he tweeted.

I respect and stood with my Democratic colleagues in Washington DC. I stand by my convictions about full and open access to voting for all Texans. I’m here to work on that immediately. #TXLege pic.twitter.com/DsNsFS2GC7 — Rep. Philip Cortez, Ph.D. (@CortezPhilip) July 21, 2021

Rep. Gina Hinojosa said Cortez is not negotiating on behalf of the Democratic delegation in D.C.

"To be clear, he is not negotiating on our behalf. He made the decision to rejoin Republicans without speaking to the Dem delegation," Hinojosa tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.