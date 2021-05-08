Texas Democrats, Republicans remain at odds ahead of second special session

“We all knew, expected that the governor will be calling us a second special session,” Deshotel said.



The election bill is still a top priority for the second special session. So, Deshotel said for now, Democrats plan to stay put.



“We're not heading back home,” Deshotel said. “Until we get this bill, some legislation passed on the federal level that will protect voters in Texas.”



State Representative James White (R-Hillister) said the two parties could've talked things out in Austin.



“We could have been back here for an entire month,” White said. “And we could have negotiated up through some of these issues.”



He said his top priority is getting the work done.



“Well, I’m always frustrated when we can't get the people's work completed. The people deserve election security and integrity,” White said.



Deshotel said the Democratic Caucus isn't backing down, even if that leads to an arrest.



“It's just part of trying to send a message of how serious this is to some individuals,” Deshotel said.



“We were praying in the middle of the street. We took a knee and they told us to cease and desist, and we finished our prayer and they decided to arrest us,” said Michael Cooper, President of the Beaumont National Association for the Advancement of Colored People organization.



Cooper was arrested Tuesday outside of the Capitol while protesting the proposed voting bills.

