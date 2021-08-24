Controversial Texas voting bills on the line as US House passes John Lewis Act

This would preempt some of the things that are in that voting rights bill that’s about to pass in Texas, according to a state representative.

BEAUMONT, Texas — With just two weeks remaining in the special session, lawmakers in Austin are scrambling to make moves before time runs out.

The Texas House was able to meet a quorum last Thursday for the first time since Democrats chartered a flight to Washington in July.

But, those efforts on voting bills may hit a roadblock from Congress.

Republican lawmakers are making a final push as this special session nears the finish line.

All while Democrats threaten with potentially breaking quorum again, and pick up a win on the federal level as the John Lewis Act makes its way to the Senate floor.

"They're kind of teeing up all the bills, and it's going to run through at lightning speed. Democrats who are there will have absolutely no input," said Rep. Joe Deshotel (D-Beaumont).

Deshotel remains in Washington, where Democrats have made progress in the US House with the passing of the John Lewis Act.

"This would preempt some of the things that are in that voting rights bill that’s about to pass in Texas, with the help of those Democrats that returned to meet quorum," Deshotel said.

Meanwhile at the Capitol in Austin, state Rep. James White (R-Hillister) said he is trusting the constitution.

"Any US voting law that undermines the constitutional role of the state legislatures, that’s going to be struck down unconstitutional anyway right," White said.

Lawmakers have been hearing public testimony and meeting with committees.

"I think it's been constructive, I think it’s been cordial, and I think it’s been very, very focused on policy," White said.

While the Texas government may be under Republican control, Democrats still have a role to play, White said.

"Democrats will be bringing amendments to legislation, those amendments will be debated and considered and I assume that some of them will be added to some of these bills," White said.

Deshotel has a different view on what his fellow Democratic colleagues could be doing.

"They certainly could have by remaining outside the House chamber, but for some reason, some of them chose to go back, which is going to result in these bills passing," Deshotel said.