Texas bill to cap insulin prices for diabetics amid soaring drug prices

“If you're not on insulin, you don't really understand,” Regina Hancock said.



A little brown bag is filled with medication meant to help people like Hancock.



“I was diagnosed as diabetic in 1994,” Hancock said. “I didn't start off with the insulin, but several years into being diabetic, I had to go through the insulin became insulin-dependent.”



But it's the cost of insulin that forces some people have choose between life or death.



“It should be a human right. Oh, a lot of people can't survive, can't live without it,” Hancock said.



Hancock said she knows what it's like to break the bank on the prescription that controls her blood sugar.



“Last year, for one-month supply of about one of my medications, they wanted over $400 a month. And that's with a coupon savings coupon,” Hancock said.



For Representative James Talarico, the fight for affordable healthcare is personal.



“When I went to go pick up my first 30-days supply of insulin, it cost me $684 out of pocket. And that's with insurance,” Talarico said.



So, he filed House SB 827. Its goal is to cap insulin at $25 dollars a month.



“We passed that bill off the floor of the House, and now it's headed to the governor's desk for signature,” Talarico said.



So, what started off as a personal fight, may turn into a big win for the 2.8 million Texans living with diabetes.



“We have people spending as much for insulin as they do for their mortgage,” Talarico said.



An anticipated victory that Hancock said can be summed up in four simple words