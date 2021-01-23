Officials: Dallas teen gunned down inside car at Family Dollar parking lot

Police said the teen was shot multiple times while inside a 2005 grey Nissan Altima. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Updated at 1:01 p.m. Saturday to reflect that the suspect has been arrested.

A teenager died after being shot several times Friday night in a Family Dollar parking lot, Dallas police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 10:15 p.m., at the Family Dollar Store parking lot located near 3510 S. Beckley Avenue.

Authorities said when they arrived they found the teen shot multiple times inside a 2005 grey Nissan Altima. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dallas police arrested 20-year-old Javius Devarius Williams as the suspect in the shooting. He faces a murder charge in connection with the teen's death, according to authorities.

Homicide detectives also learned that two other people from the scene were transported to a nearby hospital by a personal vehicle.

The two people were treated for gunshot wounds. Officials did not provide an update on their conditions.