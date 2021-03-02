Beaumont political expert weighs in after Texas representative files new bill to secede

12News spoke with an expert who says it probably won't play out the way officials think.

BEAUMONT, Texas — One state representative says it's time for Texas to become its own country, but can Texas legally secede from the United States?

12News spoke with one expert who says it probably won't play out the way officials think.

It's not about officials.

“The question is not so much what James White would do in the ballot box,” State Representative James White, R-Texas, said.

But it's about the citizens of Texas.



“The question is, do the people of Texas want to have that opportunity,” White said.



The opportunity for Texans to determine whether to remain a part of the United States, or to become its own nation.



But how did this discussion even come about? Last week, Republican Representative Kyle Biedermann filed a bill for Texas' independence.

Biedermann said, "Our federal government continuously fails our working families, seniors, taxpayers, veterans and small business owners. It is not time that the people of Texas are allowed the right to decide their own future."



Southeast Texas State Representative White said he agrees that the people should have the final say.



“To the extent that they want to have that opportunity, yes I support that. I support people building,” White said.



But is this legal?

Political expert Tom Taschinger with the Beaumont Enterprise said the answer is pretty clear.



“No state can secede. It is not legally possible,” Taschinger said.



Taschinger highlighted a few words in the Pledge of Allegiance, "One nation, indivisible."



“The late Justice Celia said if anything was settled by the civil war, it was that states could not succeed,” Taschinger said.



Taschinger said trying to separate from the U.S. isn't an open and shut case, regardless of the resources Texas has to function independently.



“I think there would be an incredible list of problems that would be created. What currency would we use? How would you handle border traffic,” Taschinger said.



White said, at the end of the day, the decision should lie in the hands of voters.



“I'm supportive of people voting and expressing their will at the ballot box," White said.





