State lawmakers fighting to stop the execution of Texas mom Melissa Lucio

On both sides of the aisle, Texas lawmakers are asking for mercy for Lucio two weeks ahead of her scheduled execution.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Many Texas lawmakers are pushing to halt the execution of Melissa Lucio who was convicted and sentenced to death after her 2-year-old daughter died in 2007.

Lawmakers are arguing that she didn't receive a fair trial, and the evidence against Lucio is troubling.

This is a case that has attracted national attention, including from celebrity Kim Kardashian. The billionaire reality star expressed support for Lucio and signed a petition urging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to stop her execution.

A documentary is streaming on Hulu detailing how Lucio could be innocent, and Texas lawmakers are asking for mercy days before she is set to be executed.

On both sides of the aisle, Texas lawmakers are asking for mercy for Lucio two weeks ahead of her scheduled execution.

Texas House Representative James White, R-Hillister, is one lawmaker in support of clemency for Lucio.



“We just think there are too many questions on the table, and we need to allow our state courts the opportunity to adjudicate these issues,” White said.



Lucio was found guilty of murdering her daughter 15 years ago. 2-year-old Mariah died after falling down a flight of stairs in the valley. Lucio's attorney said it was an accident. "The Innocence Project," said Lucio's confession was coerced.

RELATED: 'I don't want my mom to be executed. I don't want to lose her.' | Melissa Lucio's son chokes back tears at Dallas rally



“So there are opportunities for expert witnesses to weigh in, and her defense team did not allow that testimony to come forward,” White said. “There were older children that were in the household. A decision was made not to bring them to the stand for questioning or test at the moment.”



White said this case begs a closer look.

“This case has been to the fifth circuit thankfully one of the most get the most conservative circuit in the country,” White said. “A three-judge panel decided that she deserved a new case a new trial.”



There are nearly 200 inmates on death row in Texas.

White sits on the state corrections committee. He marks every execution date on his calendar. He said he first looked at Lucio’s case a little over a year ago.



“I knew this was going to come with a lot of concerns,” White said.



Lawmakers are asking for at least a stay of execution.



“We are requesting the board of pardons and parole to recommend to the governor for mercy” White said.

“Justice is not suddenly restored because another person dies,” said State Representative Joe Moody, D-El Paso. “Executing Melissa will not bring peace to her surviving children. It will only bring more pain and suffering.”



These lawmakers believe she deserves another trial.



“When I look at Miss Lucio’s case and her children that are also pleading for mercy for their mothers that we need to repair so we have fewer Miss Lucios and baby Mariah’s,” White said.

During a heated hearing Tuesday at the State Capitol, the Cameron County district attorney indicated he may step in and stop the execution.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.