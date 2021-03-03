How Southeast Texas school districts are responding to Gov. Abbott's mask announcement

Here are the preliminary plans in place for school districts throughout Southeast Texas.

TEXAS, USA — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he is lifting the statewide mask mandate and reopening businesses to full capacity by next Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

The Texas Education Agency has been working with the governor's office and the State Health Department during the pandemic to provide guidance to Texas schools.

The TEA has yet to issue a response to the governor's announcement but says updated guidance will be coming this week.

The Texas State Teachers Association released a statement Tuesday afternoon urging the governor to keep the state's mask mandate in place, especially in public schools.

"Texans want to see all their public schools reopened, but they want to see them reopened safely. That includes continued safety practices, including mask use, and vaccines for educators," said TSTA President Ovidia Molina.

Following Gov. Abbott's address, several school districts across Southeast Texas took to social media to release a statement. Here are the preliminary plans in place for schools throughout the area.

BISD, including partner campuses, PLA and ResponsiveEd, will continue with its current protocol that requires facial coverings for all students and staff.

Parents, students and staff should be aware that the Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) quarantine requirements in which our district follows, have not changed. If students or staff members are exposed to COVID-19 without a face covering, they will be required to meet all state-mandated reentry protocols, including completion of a mandatory seven to 10-day quarantine.

The District will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure that students who elect to attend school face-to-face are provided the opportunity to do so. The District is currently reviewing the Executive Order and seeking guidance from TEA. BISD thanks all students, staff, and parents for your continued support and understanding as we work to provide a safe learning environment.

Port Neches-Groves ISD

Hardin Jefferson ISD





Bridge City ISD





Lumberton ISD

Hardin ISD

Nederland ISD

Newton ISD

Port Arthur ISD

West Orange Cove CISD