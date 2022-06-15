Southeast Texas organizations to send grief boxes to Uvalde victims. Here's how you can help

It's a small token of love as many of these survivors face a difficult road ahead.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A group of Southeast Texas organizations is asking for your help to send support to the victims of the Uvalde mass shooting.

They will be sending grief boxes to Uvalde containing a number of different comfort items.

Crayons to keep little hands busy or a journal to write down feelings are some of the small items that can make a big difference to someone whose heart is broken.



Three weeks ago, the town of Uvalde was rocked by an unthinkable tragedy.



Nineteen students and two teachers were shot by an 18-year-old gunman at Robb Elementary School.



One by one, these victims are being laid to rest, and as the funerals are underway, Southeast Texans want to offer some help when it comes to coping with this grief.

“A grief box using these different therapy items, fidget items, art supplies, a grief journal, sleep masks, things like that. That would help these kids and the donations have started coming and people really wanted to help,” Seth Wells said.



Wells is one of the organizers of the event. He’s joining other Southeast Texas nonprofits who are collecting items to go inside the grief box.



“The effects of PTSD, post-traumatic stress syndrome or disorder, and how that can affect your day-to-day lives,” Wells said. “We are adults, we had a choice to serve and to be put in those types of situations. These children simply did not have that choice.”



Volunteers are needed to help pack these grief boxes.

They will be gathering at The American Legion Post in Beaumont on Saturday to pack up the boxes and send them off.

“The kids that receive these boxes, know that loving hands touched them,” Wells said. “We have received so much assistance from all over the country and the world due to all our hurricanes and activities here. So we just wanted to try and pay it back, and pay that forward.”

If you want to donate to the American Legion Section 479, visit their website.