CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local business is getting ready to open it's doors to help the Coastal Bend put some mess in their stress.

Texas Tantrums is focused on smash therapy which gives customers an outlet to smash breakable items which are purchased from non-profits in the area.

Owners say they hope their business will reduce hostility, anxiety, and stress in the community.

Texas Tantrums opens it's door Saturday, August 3rd at 2 p.m. for more information click here.