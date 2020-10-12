Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller tests positive for COVID-19

"I've survived rodeo injuries, broken bones, hip, double knee and shoulder surgery ... and I'm going to beat this too," he wrote.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his Facebook post published Wednesday night.

"Friends, I just got news that I have tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, will be quarantining at my ranch," he wrote. "Not feeling my best, but I've survived rodeo injuries, broken bones, hip, double knee and shoulder surgery, West Nile virus and cancer, and I'm going to beat this too. Thank you for your prayers and support, and please continue to pray for our first responders, doctors, nurses and health care workers, especially in our rural areas. Together, we'll make it through this."

According to a report from KVUE's partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Miller, 65, is among a number of Texas politicians who have pressured Gov. Greg Abbott to loosen COVID-19 restrictions across the state. In October, he was spotted protesting outside the governor's mansions at a "Free Texas" rally, along with GOP chairman Allen West.

The report also states that Miller criticized the governor in fundraising emails that same month.

"Governor, your cure is worse than the disease. End the lockdown IMMEDIATELY," he wrote.

Miller and West were also among a group of conservatives who sued the governor over his previous order expanding early voting as a pandemic safety measure to limit crowding. That lawsuit was unsuccessful.

According to the CDC, those 65 years of age and older see the highest risk of death due to coronavirus complications.