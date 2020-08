This is a developing story. Check back with KENS 5 for updates.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department responded to a possible shooting on the city's south side.

The incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Mission Open Air Market in the 700 block of Moursund Boulevard near Roosevelt Avenue.

It is unclear if any suspects are in custody or if anyone sustained injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS 5 for updates.