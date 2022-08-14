Man on scooter dies after being struck by car that ran stop sign, Galveston police say

Police said a car ran a stop sign and struck the victim, who was thrown from the scooter and landed on a truck windshield. The victim died at an area hospital.

GALVESTON, Texas — A man was killed Sunday after he was struck by a car while he was riding a scooter in Galveston, according to police.

The Galveston Police Department said the crash happened at an intersection on Avenue U, which is near the intersection of 53rd Street and Seawall Boulevard.

Police said a 49-year-old man was riding a scooter westbound on Avenue U and had stopped at a stop sign. When the scooter proceeded into the intersection, according to police, a blue Nissan Altima that was northbound ran the stop sign and hit the scooter.

The man was ejected off the scooter and landed on the windshield of a truck that was also stopped at the intersection, police said.

The man on the scooter was taken to an area hospital, where he died. The driver of the truck was also taken to an area hospital for treatment, although his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The driver of the Altima was taken into custody and, according to police, is being "investigated on the suspicion of intoxication."

This accident comes about a week after four family members were killed in a golf cart crash in Galveston.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article if/when they become available.