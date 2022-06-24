Roe v. Wade fallout: Texas 'trigger law' will make abortions a felony when it takes effect

Doctors who perform abortions could face life in prison and fines up to $100,000.

HOUSTON — Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v Wade, states have the power to make their own laws regarding abortion rights, including banning them.

In Texas, the high court's decision triggers a law that will ban nearly all abortions and make them a felony.

The "trigger law" was passed last year by the Texas Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Attorney General Ken Paxton clarified that the "Human Life Protection Act" will take effect 30 days from the court's judgment on Roe v. Wade, which is separate from today's opinion.

"A judgment is a legal document distinct from the Court’s opinion. The Court will issue its judgment only after the window for the litigants to file a motion for rehearing has closed," Paxton said in a statement. "A judgment can issue in about a month, or longer if the Court considers a motion for rehearing."

What is Texas' trigger law?

Here are key elements of the law:

It will outlaw abortions in Texas unless the mother's life is in danger.

It will take make performing an abortion in Texas a felony crime.

Anti-abortion advocates said the goal is to add civil penalties to the law.

Texas won't be the only state banning abortion.

Seth Chandler with the University of Houston Law Center sad about 25 states are going to have very strict limits on abortions.