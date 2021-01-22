President Biden facing pushback after new immigration, DACA executive orders

RELATED: Biden to ask Congress on first day for legal status to 11 million immigrants

Immigration attorneys who work with migrants and asylum seekers at the border say Biden's "new approach" is a "welcome change."



"I am very hopeful that we at least have a chance of getting something passed so that people can come out of the shadows. It's very important for our economy and to be able to have individuals brought into the fold, if you will, and able to live their lives with dignity," Jodi Goodwin said.



Dreamers like Guadalupe Gomez, who spoke to 12News in June 2020 following the U.S. Supreme Court's rejection to the Trump administration's plan to do away with DACA, said the program gives people like her the opportunity to contribute to society.



"It's another opportunity that we're going to get to keep on doing better,” Gomez said. “To keep being a better citizen and a better person, and like I said, we can inspire someone to do much better."



Gomez also said she's grateful for the sacrifices her family made to provide her with a better life.