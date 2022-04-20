3 injured after structure fire at Prairie View A&M campus

The school says the building was evacuated and that all residents were accounted for.

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Three people were injured following a structure fire at Prairie View A&M University, according to the school.

The fire started Wednesday just before 6 a.m. in a student housing structure.

The school says the building was evacuated and all building residents were accounted for my staff at the scene.

Student Affairs staff are working to get relocation arrangements for those students impacted by the fire.

The school did not say if all the injured people were students. It also did not say if they were transported to the hospital or treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story.