PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Endia James says her kids are her world.

Protecting them means a lot to her.

"My son was sick one year with the stomach flu, and ever since then, I said I'll do it to protect them every year," said James.

She now makes it a priority to get the flu shot, and she hopes other parents do the same.

"You hear of people dying from the flu, so if I can protect my children, I will at any cost," said Endia.

Nurses at the City of Port Arthur Health Department have seen fewer kids getting vaccinated and more cases of the flu.

"I don't know what went on this year, but we're trying to immunize as many people as we can and do as much as we possibly can do," Assistant Health Director Latasha Mayon said.

Mayon says they can't quite put their fingers on what is happening, but more kids are being diagnosed with the virus.

"I'm not sure if it was the stigma of maybe the kids would become deathly ill if they take the flu shot or if it was the cost of the flu shot this year," said Mayon.

She says it's important to bust the myths behind the flu shot so that more people can be protected.

"A lot of people feel like if you get the flu shot, your children will get the virus, but that's not true," said LVN Courtnee Williams. "We are trying to build immunity and protection against the flu."

Endia says she thinks everyone should immunize to keep yourself and your family safe from the flu.

"If you can, get your flu shot," said Endia.