HOUSTON — Police are looking for the suspects who shot a man in a gas station parking lot early Saturday morning.

This happened at approximately 3:14 a.m. at a Shell located at 11111 West Hardy.

Houston police said three men, all related, stopped at the gas station to use the restroom.

While one man was inside, two suspects approached the vehicle and started an altercation with the other two men who stayed behind. The altercation turned physical and police said that's when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot one of the men in the stomach.

The suspects then took off running.

The injured man was taken to the hospital by his family members. His condition is unknown.

Houston police said they believe the suspects and group of men knew each other and they have no doubt they will find the people involved.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

