2 seriously injured in plane crash near Palestine

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Two people have been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries following a small plane crash in Anderson County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, troopers were called to a single-engine crash in a field at 5236 Farm-to-Market Road 1900, just southwest of Palestine.

Two people were seriously injured and are being treated at a local hospital.