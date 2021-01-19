Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan disagrees with Biden administration’s plans for Keystone XL pipeline

“Canceling Keystone XL is an unmistakable message that Washington does not value the Texas energy economy and Southeast Texas livelihoods.”

TEXAS, USA — As the nation awaits Inauguration Day, more information about President-elect Joe Biden's plans are unfolding ahead of his first day in office.

One of those plans involve a $9 million trans-Canada Keystone XL pipeline. Biden is expected to cancel the controversial pipeline on his first day in office.

It's a decision newly elected Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan disagrees with.

The Texas representative took to Facebook Tuesday saying in part, “Canceling Keystone XL is an unmistakable message that Washington does not value the Texas energy economy and Southeast Texas livelihoods.”

The statement was added to a shared post attached to an article from BBC News.

Phelan added the move would “kill jobs in Southeast Texas and undermine energy independence.” The representative said Texas lawmakers will continue to do their part, helping Texans get back to work.

“Risk takers will continue to create jobs and opportunities for our communities despite these Washington political games. We will do our part this legislative session to improve our economy, cut red tape and get Texas back to work,” Phelan said.

President Trump overturned a decision by former President Barack Obama, who vetoed a bill approving construction in 2015.