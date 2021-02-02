'Opportunity is what Texas is all about': Governor Abbott gives state of the state address

"Opportunity is what Texas is all about. Now there's no doubt we faced some hard times this past year. But as Texans, we never shy away from challenges."

AUSTIN, Texas — In Governor Abbott's annual state of the state address Monday night, he said he is hopeful this legislative season will present opportunities for the state to grow back even stronger.

"Opportunity is what Texas is all about," he said. "Now there's no doubt we faced some hard times this past year. But as Texans, we never shy away from challenges."

Here are some key takeaways from the governor's address.

Abbott spoke for just over 30 minutes and shared a message of optimism.

"A comeback is already materializing," he said, referring to how Texas is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I can tell you the state of our state is brimming with promise," he said.

Governor Abbott's top three topics were the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and public safety.

"Our hearts are with those who have suffered from COVID," he said.

During the pandemic, more than 2 million Texans contracted the virus and at least 36,000 people have died statewide. Abbott said the vaccinations will help the state get back to normal faster.

"We will continue expanding vaccination across the Texas until every Texan who wants one will be able to get one," he said.

Despite the pandemic bringing unemployment to a number of people across the state, Governor Abbott said he believes there is much to take pride in.

"Texas remains the economic engine of America, the land of unmatched opportunity," he said.

Texas added new jobs eight months in a row, with 64,000 of those jobs just in the month of December, Abbott said.

"Texas will once again lead the nation in creation," he said. "Success like this has been fostered by the Texas legislator."

During Abbott's address, he declared several emergency items, from expanding broadband access to passing laws that prevent cities from defunding their police departments.

"To stay on top to sustain this growth, we must continue to invest in our future and that is exactly what we did last session," he said.