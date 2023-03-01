Kidnapping suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on dating app, holding her hostage for 5 days, Precinct 4 says

Zachary Mills held the victim against her will and denied her food and water before she escaped last week, investigators said.

The victim was held hostage for five days, sexually assaulted and beaten by 21-year-old Zachary Mills, Precinct 4 said. The woman told investigators that Mills also denied her food and water.

It started on Christmas Eve when the victim agreed to meet Mills at his apartment on Kuykendahl Road near West Rayford Road in the Tomball area. She said he wouldn't let her leave and he tortured her until she was able to escape and get help from a neighbor on Thursday.

Court documents detail gruesome allegations. The victim told investigators Mills immediately tried having sex with her. When she denied his advances, the physical assaults began first with a closed fist, then biting her neck and face. She claimed Mill struck her with a screwdriver handle.

The woman had been "severely assaulted" and was taken to a hospital to be treated, Precinct 4 said.

Deputies arrested Mills at his apartment on Friday. He was charged with first-degree aggravated kidnapping and his bond was set at $50,000. He was released and is under house arrest until his next court appearance in February.

Herman said they're still investigating and more charges could be filed.

Mills attorney, Chris Denuna, told KHOU 11 the allegations are egregious but based on what he's seen so far, the charges are not credible.