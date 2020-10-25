Suspect in custody after woman fatally shot at Texas Renaissance Festival campgrounds

Sean Campbell has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the shooting.

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — A woman was shot and killed overnight Sunday at the campgrounds of the Texas Renaissance Festival, the Grimes County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The woman has been identified as 19-year-old as Isabella Cimetta.

A 22-year-old man identified as Sean Campbell has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting.

Deputies said the two were acquaintances and went to the Renaissance Festival together with friends.

At some point, Campbell shot Cimetta in her abdomen. She was taken to the hospital by Life Flight where she died.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Deputies said this investigation is ongoing and is an isolated incident.

