It began with a call about a man cutting off a catalytic converter from a car at an apartment complex across from Constellation Field in Sugar Land.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A man suspected of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle at a Sugar Land apartment complex was shot to death Thursday by police and at least three others suspects were still on the run, police said.

It began around 10 p.m. on Stadium Drive across from Constellation Field.

Someone noticed a man cutting a catalytic converter from a car at the apartment complex and called police, Sugar Land police said.

Officers caught up with the man, who was in his car with the others by the time they arrived, but he took off and led them on a short chase before ending up in Oyster Creek behind the complex.

All four took off on foot after the chase.

One of the men pulled a gun when they were confronted by officers, who fired at the man, police said. The suspect was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other three were able to get away, and police didn't release a description of the suspects.

"We have multiple officers in the area and have been going door-to-door to make sure everyone is safe and have been canvassing the area for quite some time," said Sugar Land Assistant Police Chief James Davis.