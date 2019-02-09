ODESSA, Texas — The Chick-fil-A on University Blvd., along with Chick-fil-A at the Odessa Town Center, cooked and packaged 500 sandwiches for first responders in Odessa.

After Saturday's heartbreaking events, the restaurant planned to close early and send their team home to be with their families.

As they walked out of the restaurant, the team saw an opportunity to feed local law enforcement.

With the option to help, not one person said no.

"Sometimes light in a dark world looks as simple as a hot chicken sandwich," the company said in a Facebook post. "We just couldn’t be prouder of these helpers and their hearts of gold."

They continued to say they could not fully express how they felt about all the brave First Responders, but they would continue to pray for our community in the days ahead and for all of those impacted by this tragedy.

