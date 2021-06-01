'Not the act of patriots:' Southeast Texas lawmakers condemn violence at Capitol

"Violence is always unacceptable. Even when passions run high. Anyone engaged in violence—especially against law enforcement—should be fully prosecuted."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

In a raucous, out-of-control scene, protesters fought past police and breached the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags as they marched through the halls. One person was reported shot at the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the situation. That person's condition was unknown.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling for an end to the chaos in Washington.

Representative Randy Weber tweeted around 1:30, saying 'We are safe,' after protestors 'breached the Capitol.'

A representative for Weber told 12News he is in a safe, undisclosed location inside the Capitol.

So protesters have breached the Capitol and we are on lockdown. We are safe, thank GOD for the Capitol Police. Remember our great Police? You know: that the Democrats want to defund? The Texas House understands: you can carry there. Should be able to here also! #2ndAmendment — Randy Weber (@TXRandy14) January 6, 2021

Representative Dade Phelan took to social media on Wednesday afternoon, condemning the violence.

"The actions today at our US Capitol is not the act of patriots," Phelan wrote in a tweet. "It's disgraceful."

The actions today at our US Capitol is not the act of patriots. It’s disgraceful. The Bill of Rights guarantees the right to assemble peacefully. It does not condone violence, destruction of property, or trespassing to disrupt proceedings outlined in the Constitution. #txlege https://t.co/jYWJFEmmnS — Dade Phelan (@DadePhelan) January 6, 2021

Senator Ted Cruz chimed in with a similar message, reminding his followers that the violent actions taken Wednesday are 'always unacceptable.'

His tweet also showed support for law enforcement working at the Capitol

"Violence is always unacceptable. Even when passions run high. Anyone engaged in violence—especially against law enforcement—should be fully prosecuted," Cruz tweeted. "God bless the Capitol Police and the honorable men & women of law enforcement who show great courage keeping all of us safe."

Beto O'Rourke fired back to the senator's tweet, saying "It is your self serving attempt at sedition that has helped to inspire these terrorists and their attempted coup."

President Donald Trump told supporters to "go home" so that there can be peace in a video shared on social media just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW.



The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong.



And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021