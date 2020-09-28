HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man and a woman were found dead Monday in what appears to be a possible murder-suicide in the northeast part of the county.
Gonzalez tweeted that HCSO investigators were heading to the scene at about 3 p.m.
Both the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene in the 14400 block of Wildwood Springs Lane, which is on the southwest part of Lake Houston.
It's unclear how investigators found out about the scene and information about the victims has not been released at this time.
This is a breaking story and any additional information will be posted in this article.