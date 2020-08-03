FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Two adults and two teenage boys were found shot to death Sunday morning in what Fort Bend County deputies are calling an apparent murder-suicide.

Deputies believe the deceased are a father, mother and their two children.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said at about 4:15 a.m. his office received a call from a relative who said they have not heard from one of the family members in a couple of hours and asked deputies to do a welfare check at the family's home in the 9200 block of Sabastian Drive, which is in the Mission Bend area.

Deputies arrived on scene and knocked on the front door, but no one answered.

Sheriff Troy Nehls said deputies then walked to the back of the house and looked through the windows. That's when they found two people who appeared to be dead in the kitchen area.

Deputies forced their way into the home and later found two more people dead from gunshot wounds.

Two dogs were also found shot to death.

After investigating, deputies learned the deceased were all family and the shooter was possibly the father.

“Let’s just say if you're suicidal and you’re not feeling well about things or you have any type of argument with your family...just get some help," Sheriff Nehls said while tearing up. "You don’t have to harm your family."

According to investigators, deputies have never responded to the family's home before.

Deputies are talking to other relatives of the family to see if there may have been any issues.

