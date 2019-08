TOMBALL, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting in Tomball, where they say a mother shot a local high school student after a disturbance.

It happened Friday afternoon near the 20300 block of Yosemite Falls Drive.

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said the victim is a juvenile and was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

It was not immediately clear what led to the disturbance. The juvenile's condition was also unclear.

