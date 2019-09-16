NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help in locating Isabella Sanchez, 16, from New Braunfels, who has been missing since Aug. 15.

Authorities believe Isabella may be in New Braunfels, Laredo or Houston. She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown eyes, weighing around 220 pounds. Her hair may either be brown or dyed blonde.

Although she was reported missing in New Braunfels, the Laredo Police Department is interested in her whereabouts.

If you have any information on Isabella's whereabouts, contact 1-800-THE-LOST or the Laredo Police Department.