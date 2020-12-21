FOUND: Missing 9-year-old boy has been reunited with his family

Jovon Simpson was last seen in the 7000 block of Marbach Road wearing red and black shoes, camouflage pants, a blue and black hoodie, and a maroon hat.

SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: The missing child has been found and reunited with his family.

Original story: The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a 9-year-old boy who was last seen on the west side Sunday.

Police say Jovon Simpson was wearing red and black shoes, camouflage pants, a blue and black hoodie, and a maroon hat when he went missing from the area of 7000 Marbach Road.

He's about 5 feet tall and 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen him, you are urged to call SAPD's Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.