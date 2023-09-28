MIDLAND, Texas — A local family has reunited with their pet after it was missing for five months.
The reunion was made possible due to microchipping. The Midland Humane Coalition recently posted on their Facebook page and shared the story of this story. They said they were notified about a dog that was on its own underneath a car. The dog was underneath the car because of the 101-degree weather.
After gaining his trust, the organization scanned the microchip and contacted the family. The organization also explain on the post about the importance of microchipping your pets and how it is the best way for owners to find a missing pet.