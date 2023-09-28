The Midland Humane Coalition was alerted about a dog that was sitting underneath a car for shade in 101 degree weather.

MIDLAND, Texas — A local family has reunited with their pet after it was missing for five months.

The reunion was made possible due to microchipping. The Midland Humane Coalition recently posted on their Facebook page and shared the story of this story. They said they were notified about a dog that was on its own underneath a car. The dog was underneath the car because of the 101-degree weather.