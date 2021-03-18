Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez added to McConaughey's virtual benefit to help Texas winter storm victims

HOUSTON — Even more big names have been added to the virtual benefit being put together by Matthew McConaughey to help those affected by the Texas winter storm.
Earlier this month after millions of Texas residents were forced to endure record-breaking temps without power and homes were destroyed due to busted pipes, the Texas native stepped up and said he and his wife, Camila McConaughey, and their foundation, the just keep livin Foundation, were working to put together a virtual benefit to raise money for winter storm victims.
On Thursday, McConaughey posted to social media that all-star line-up has been expanded to include:
- Angie Harmon
- Chip and Joanna Gaines
- Clayton Kershaw
- Dak Prescott
- Jamie Fox
- Joe Rogan
- The Jonas Brothers
- Jordan Spieth
- Liza Koshy
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Michael Strahan
- Selena Gomez
- Stone Cold Steve Austin
- Woody Harrelson
- Troy Aikman
On March 12, McConaughey announced the initial line-up of:
- Charlie Sexton
- Clint Black
- Don Henley
- Gary Clark Jr.
- George Straight
- Kacey Musgraves
- Kelly Clarkson
- Khalid
- Kirk Franklin
- Leon Bridges
- Los Lonely Boys
- Lukas Nelson
- Lyle Lovett
- Miranda Lambert
- Parker McCollum
- Post Malone
- Randy Rogers
- Willie Nelson
The event, called 'We're Texas' will begin at 7 p.m. The event will be streamed live on McConaughey's YouTube page.
You can also check McConaughey's Instagram page for daily updates.
The award-winning actor said 100 percent of the donations received during the benefit will go to organizations that are helping those severely impacted by the winter storm.
Reliant, who is supporting the virtual concert, has already donated $1 million.
You can start donating now. Click here for more information.