Massive meth bust: Texas Border Patrol agents find $18M of methamphetamine hidden in buckets

The buckets loaded with nearly 913 pounds of meth were seized by CBP officers at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo.

LAREDO, Texas — There are likely some very angry cartel leaders in Mexico right now after a massive meth bust on the Texas border.

Federal agents seized $18 million worth of methamphetamine earlier this month, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

It was hidden in a bunch of buckets on board a truck stopped at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo.

The meth was found when a CBP officer referred an international trailer hauling a shipment of stainless steel scrap for a secondary inspection. A K9 was sent onto the truck and they also examined it with an imaging system.

That's when CBP officers discovered nearly 913 pounds of meth in the lidded buckets.

The 33-year-old driver from Mexico was arrested.

“Officers assigned to CBP cargo facilities ensure effective border security by preventing and countering the flow of suspected narcotics entering the country,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Large-scale seizures, such as this one, provide an excellent example of border security management and how it helps prevent illicit contraband from reaching our communities.”