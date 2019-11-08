NEW MEXICO, USA — The man wanted for the murder of a pregnant teenager has been arrested in New Mexico, according to police.

Justin Herron, 31, was arrested on Saturday in Albuquerque. He has been charged with capital murder in the death of 18-year-old Patra Perkins.

Perkins was believed to be in her third trimester when she was shot and killed in a Houston motel room on Monday, August 5.

At the time of the shooting, Herron, who has a lengthy criminal history, was out on bond following a previous arrest.

He is believed to be the one who rented the room where Perkins was found dead.

In another incident that happened just two days before Perkins' murder, another pregnant woman was killed by a man who was also out on bond for other crimes.

Investigators said Alex Guajardo, 22, was out on bond when he allegedly stabbed his pregnant wife, 20-year-old Caitlynne Guajardo, 20 times on Saturday, August 3.

Alex Guajardo has been charged with capital murder for the brutal death of his wife and unborn child.

