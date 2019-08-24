HOUSTON — A 25-year-old man has been charged in the death of a transgender woman whose body was found outside a gas station along the Katy Freeway in July.
Joshua Dominic Bourgeois was taken into custody Friday for allegedly killing 22-year-old Tracy Williams, also known as Tracy Single on July 30.
During the investigation, detectives learned Bourgeois had been in a dating relationship with Williams.
Williams' body was found in the 11000 block of the Katy Freeway on July 30.
She had sustained a puncture wound and severe lacerations, according to police.
The medical examiner had to release a photo of Williams in an effort to identify her.
Bourgeois was arrested without incident.
