HCSO: 5-year-old girl wounded in accidental shooting at apartment in northeast Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A little girl was taken to the hospital after she was accidentally shot by her brother at an apartment complex in northeast Harris County early Tuesday, deputies said.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Haverstock Hill Apartments in the 5600 block of Aldine Bender around 2 a.m.
A 911 caller said her son had shot his 5-year-old sister while playing with a gun. The little girl was taken to the hospital with a wound to her leg. She is expected to survive.
The brother who was playing with the gun is believed to be a child, about the same age as his sister.
The shooting remains under investigation — at this time further details have not been released.