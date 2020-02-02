LIBERTY HILL, Texas — A volunteer firefighter is accused of using a portable “jaws of life” tool – often used to conduct rescues – to steal $210 from a car wash coin machine in Liberty Hill.

Police said Casey Marre, a 29-year-old volunteer with the Burnet Volunteer Fire Department, was caught on surveillance video using the device at the Wash Time Car Wash at 9:25 a.m. on Jan. 17.

He then allegedly fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

"I've owned the car wash since 2012 and never had any problems," Dan Holt. "That's the jaws of life, and that's really hard for someone to get that tool."

Marre was arrested and charged with criminal mischief on Jan. 31, the Liberty Hill Police Department said.

The “jaws of life” rescue tool was recovered and returned to the Burnet VFD, where Marre was a probationary member.

"He was probationary and only been on the department for a month, never made a call or anything like that. He was not a very active member," Casey Daniels, chief of the Burnet VFD, said.

According to Daniels, the fire department did run a background check on Marre, as that is part of their application process.

"The past assistant chief, Heidi Hagan, did a background check on him and she said that he did not have anything on his record that she saw," Daniels said. "Liberty Hill found he had two felonies and a misdemeanor."

Daniels said the department is planning to file charges against Marre for theft.

The incident caused substantial damage to the car wash property, police said. They estimate more than $20,000.

"This guy's supposed to be helping us, not doing stuff like this," Holt said. "Maybe the guy has a good side and he does like to help people, but maybe it was his motive all along."

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact Liberty Hill police at 512-515-5409.

