Texas

Witnesses say dog behind wheel just before East Texas wreck in WalMart parking lot

KPD took to Facebook to reveal the suspect of the incident was a dog.
Credit: KPD

TYLER, Texas — A unattended dog drove their owners truck into another vehicle in the Kilgore Walmart parking lot Thursday afternoon. 

Kilgore Police responded to the scene and upon investigation, the dog was left unoccupied in the vehicle while the owners shopped. 

According to an eyewitness, they saw a dog behind the wheel just before the crash. 

KPD believe the dog got restless and must have placed the car in drive. They think the leash had released the emergency brake

He had a certainly guilty look, according to the KPD Facebook. 

