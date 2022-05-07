Woman accused of killing professional cyclist transferred back to Austin

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been booked into the Travis County Jail after her transfer from Houston. She was arrested Friday in Costa Rica.

AUSTIN, Texas — There are new developments on the deadly lover’s triangle making international headlines. The Texas woman accused of gunning down a rising cycling star is now out of a Houston jail and booked into another one in Travis County.

In the 43 days Kaitlin Armstrong has been on the run, her appearance has changed. She was captured in Costa Rica, then booked into a Houston jail. Armstrong is now back in Austin, where she’s facing mounting consequences for the May murder of 25-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson.

Lawyers for Armstrong say neither they nor their client will be making a statement right now. They’re asking for privacy as the 34-year-old returns to Austin to face a first-degree murder charge.

Wilson, 25, was in Austin in May for a cycling race. Wilson and Armstrong share a romantic history with a pro cycler. Police say that lover’s triangle is the motive for Wilson’s murder.

Police say Armstrong’s vehicle was spotted on surveillance cameras near the east Austin home at the time of Wilson’s death. And while Armstrong was questioned by police, an error in paperwork allowed her to be released from police custody, sparking a 43-day run from authorities.

“We learned that Kaitlin Armstrong did also change her physical appearance. She shortened her hair to about shoulder length. She dyed it dark brown,” said deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla. “She also had a type of bandage we were told over her nose, where she told foreign officials that she just had a recent surfboard incident.”

Federal agents say with the help of a fraudulent passport, Armstrong made it to a beach in Costa Rica.

Investigators say the $12,000 sale of her SUV likely funded the escape.

Armstrong was staying at a hostel and taking yoga classes.

“She visited other yoga studios where she took classes,” said Filla. “She was trying to maybe better her career, maybe possibly as being a yoga instructor.”

Authorities released video of Armstrong capture in Costa Rica.

“Based upon speaking with those individuals there, they said she looked very exhausted,” said Filla.

Over the weekend, Armstrong landed at Houston’s Bush airport before being booked into the Harris County jail. On Tuesday, she was taken back to Austin.

Authorities say it’s possible Armstrong will face federal charges for fleeing the country.

Austin police are declining to comment. And so is the cyclist linked to both the murder victim and her accused killer.