The Dallas Police Department says an investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Glenview Court in response to an active shooter. Police say minutes later, another call went out about shots fired at the intersection of Highway 175 CF Hawn Service Road and South Buckner Boulevard.

Police say a suspect driving a white truck was traveling west on the CF Hawn Service Road when he stopped at the intersection. He then got out of his truck and fired shots at a Dallas police officer, who was stopped in his squad car at the traffic light heading north on Buckner.

The officer returned fire at the suspect, striking the suspect twice. As more officers arrived on scene, they provided emergency assistance until Dallas-Fire Rescue arrived and transported the suspect to a local hospital.

Police say the suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

The officer involved in the shooting was uninjured.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and it’s unclear if the active shooter call is related to this incident.

