Huntsville prison fire update: 400 inmates to be transferred to other facilities, officials say

The Huntsville Fire Department and Huntsville Police Department are on the scene.

Now, 400 of those inmates are being transferred to other facilities across the state that have bed space, according to Amanda Hernandez, director of communications for TDCJ, said.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. at the historic prison near downtown Huntsville on 12th Street in Walker County. The 174-year-old facility houses about 1,600 inmates.

Officials said the fire was being contained and the approximately 655 inmates had to be evacuated. Initially, it was reported that 320 inmates had been evacuated but as the fire spread, more needed to be cleared out. They were moved to a different part of the facility.

Huntsville Fire Chief Greg Mathis said fire crews responded quickly and found heavy smoke coming from a cell block. Hernandez later said that the fire was in the attic of the West Building.

"What we believe is that the attic of the West Building and the attic and third floor of the administration building to be impacted," she said.

NEW INFO: @TDCJ will transfer 400 out of the 650 inmates evacuated from the Huntsville prison fire.They’ll be sending them to several of their 100 units across the state, that have bed space. @TroyKlessTV is following the rollout this afternoon on @KHOU Noon report coming up too. pic.twitter.com/DEuepS7Ftx — Ugochi Iloka KHOU (@UgochiKHOU) August 25, 2023

There will be extensive mop-up operations to clear the scene. Mathis added that they are still chasing small fires in concealed spaces.

"We may very well be out here until up in the day, today, depending on what the mop-up operations look like," Mathis said, "Once we get inside the cellblock, we're inside the administration building right now trying to get that kind of cleaned up a little bit."

