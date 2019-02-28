LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Human remains found in a submerged vehicle off Highway 787's Trinity River bridge in north Liberty County earlier this month have been identified according to Liberty County Sheriff's lead investigator Steven Rasberry.

Rasberry says the remains are of Jennifer Scott-Perkins, who was reported missing from Houston on January 2, 2019, according to a Liberty County Sheriff's Office news release.

Positive identification was made through personal papers found on her person and other efforts according to the release.