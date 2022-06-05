Security guard shot during armored car robbery along the North Freeway, sheriff says | Suspects on the run

The sheriff says an off-duty officer also fired at the suspects, but it is unknown if anyone was hit.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A security guard was shot during an armored car robbery Friday outside a bank along the North Freeway and the two gunmen were able to get away, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

It happened around 10:40 a.m. at a bank in the 10300 block of the North Freeway.

Multiple men approached a Brinks armored car and pointed guns at the security guards and were able to get away with multiple cartridges of cash from an ATM, according to Maj. Susan Cotter with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

One of the men opened fire and shot one of the guards in the arm. The guard was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and was stable, Cotter said.

As they got away, an off-duty University of Houston police officer who was working security outside the bank was able to approach and fire shots and them, but it wasn't known if anyone was hit, according to Cotter.

Surveillance video captured the incident as it happened, and the FBI is reviewing the footage.

The suspects took off in a black Chevrolet Suburban, but it wasn't clear which direction they fled.

