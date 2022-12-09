Man with tire iron shot, killed by Liberty County officer at restaurant, HPD says

The man charged at the uniformed officer after he had been escorted out of the restaurant when it had closed for the night, police said.

A man died after he was shot by a uniformed investigator with the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office who was working security at a restaurant Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened just after the restaurant closed around 11 p.m. at 300 Gulfgate Mall near the Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston.

Houston police said officers responded to reports of a shooting and found the man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot outside the restaurant. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the man was escorted out of the restaurant after the business had closed but returned a few minutes later with a tire iron in hand. That is when one of the employees at the restaurant alerted the Liberty County investigator.

The man then charged the Liberty County officer who then opened fire on him hitting the man multiple times, police said. The man then stumbled outside the restaurant where police found him.

The officer was not injured in the incident. There was also a second uniformed officer with the Plum Grove Police Department working security at the restaurant who was not involved in the incident.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the restaurant of the deadly shooting. The investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing.