HOUSTON — A Houston Police officer was shot Thursday night on the southeast side.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at Scott and Tristan. The 29-year-old officer and 5-year HPD veteran was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Law enforcement sources told KHOU 11 the officer was shot three times with the bullets hitting underneath his vest. They said he was awake and talking when he left the scene.

Police said one suspect is dead and two more are in custody. They are looking for one more suspect.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said the shooting started after a series of violent acts involving four suspects.

The first happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday at a Valero station in the 5800 block of Scott Street. Police said the suspects took a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe at gunpoint which was later found in the 6200 block of Tierwester.

Police said the suspects ran from the scene. They believe the same suspects beat up and robbed a priest on Merribur Lane. Police said the suspects pointed a gun at the priest and pulled the trigger twice, but no shots were discharged.

Three minutes later, officers in unmarked units saw one suspect and gave the location to other units on Tierwester near a Chase bank and H-E-B store. Marked units arrived about a minute later, and a possible third scene involving the suspects occurred nearby on Odin Court.

Officers started chasing the suspects there. Within 1 minute, one suspect was taken into custody.

A few minutes later, another suspect was spotted running near Tristan. Within 1 minute, officers chased after him and exchanged gunfire.

At least one officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect who shot officer. That suspect was also struck.

"Thank you for all the continued prayers for our officer. While the investigations continues, we are hopeful as to our officer’s condition," Acevedo tweeted overnight.

Police plan to provide another update on the officer Friday morning.

