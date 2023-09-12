The aggravated robbery was caught on the store's surveillance cameras.

HOUSTON — Police are searching for two women who they said attacked an Academy employee after he caught them stealing pants at a west Houston store last month.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 19, the two women went to the store on the Katy Freeway at Bunker Hill and put several pairs of pants in their basket.

They tried to wheel the basket out of the store without paying, but an employee grabbed the cart before they made it to the door, according to police.

After the employee stopped the women, one of them pulled out pepper spray and sprayed the employee in the face, police said, and then the other woman pulled out a pink Taser and threatened the employee.

Investigators said the women then took the pants out of the cart and left the store in a light-colored, four-door sedan.

Houston police said one of the suspects was about 30 to 40 years old, 240 pounds and about 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall who was wearing a white shirt and black shorts. The second suspect was described by police as between 30 and 45 years old. She was about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighed about 160 to 170 pounds. She was wearing a black shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Houston police or Crime Stoppers.